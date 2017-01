Source: Japan Cheapo Buddhist temples in Japan always tend to leave quite an impression. They house some of the finest traditional art and architecture in the world and are maintained with the greatest care. Yet there is a catch for us cheapos: they tend to always ask for an admission fee. But what if I told you you can visit Japan’s most important Buddhist temples for free?

The temples I am referring to are the two Shin Buddhist Honganji temples just around the corner of Kyoto Station.

Westside Honganji

Shin Buddhism was founded by Shinran around the early 13th century. He believed the Buddha Amida would aid anyone who called him for help, thus his teaching is simply to trust that vow. Today, Shin Buddhism is the most common form of Buddhism i