Behind Japan’s Same-Sex Partnership Policy

Source: savvytokyo.com 2015 was a banner year for marriage equality in Japan. Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward announced that it would begin to grant same-sex “Partnership Certificates” as part of its “Ordinance to Promote a Society Respectful of Sexual Equality and Diversity” in March 2015. The certificates began to be granted in November of the same year, and that was only the beginning. Another Tokyo Ward – Setagaya – soon followed by announcing their “Partnership Oath” system. Before 2015 was through, three other cities – Iga in Mie Prefecture, Takarazuka in Hyogo Prefecture, and the city of Naha in Okinawa – announced that they would be doing the same, with their partnership oaths and certificate systems officially launched the following year. Additionally, Sapporo city has just announced (on Feb.1, 2017) that they are planning to officially recognize same-sex partnerships. Participants in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade march through the streets of Harajuku in May 2016. A long shot to marriage equality One thing that has to be made clear is that none of these certificates and systems are in fact equivalent to marriage. Since this is a local ward “endeavor,” rather than an institutionalized system, none of the legal benefits of marriage – including custody of any children, tax deductions, spousal rights – are covered. A representative from Setagaya’s Life and Culture Department confirmed that the partnership oath has “no legal binding,” making this oath and certificate a ward-endorsed, yet symbolic gesture. The partnership oath has no legal binding, making this oath and certificate a ward-endorsed, yet symbolic gesture. Unlike Setagaya’s “endeavor,” Shibuya’s partnership certificate system is stipulated in an ordinance. The “Ordinance to Promote a Society Respectful of Sex Equality and Diversity” has an uplifting message, citing the role that Japan’s “tradition of mutual help and history of accepting diverse culture” has played in the country’s development, …continue reading