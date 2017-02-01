GPIF makes appointment to new post of head of real estate

The Government Pension Investment Fund has appointed Hideo Yamada to the post of head of real estate, according to Asterisk Realty and Placement Agency.

Mr Yamada is well known in Europe and the UK where he headed Mistui Fudosan’s operations from eight years before returning to Tokyo in April 2016. During his time in London he was involved with such large scale urban redevelopment projects as the redevelopment of the BBC Television Centre.

Asterisk’s lengthy posting in the appointment is here.

