More support for critics of Panasonic’s price for PanaHome

Source: ijapicap.com In an interesting follow-up to its story last week (see below Panasonic’s low bid for PanaHome: Stewardship fan GPIF silent ) the Financial Times reports that Hong Kong-based activist asset management firm Oasis Capital has become PanaHome‘s largest shareholder with 4.83% against the Government Pension Investment Fund’s 3.5%. “Investors now plan to lobby the proxy advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services” according to the FT which also notes that since the Stewardship Code was written two years “even those involved in writing” it “have admitted that corporate Japan has yet to make the cultural shift necessary for companies to genuinely cater to shareholder interests”. This heretical claim is unsourced but unlikely to be heard from the Code’s chief propagandist GPIF. The best-known example of Oasis’ activism fits well with what GPIF has said it wants fund managers to do to promote better corporate governance. When the firm saw that Nintendo was becoming noncompetitive by sticking with games played on consoles and pushed the Kyoto-based company to devise products for phones. That took three years but in December Super Mario Run sprinted into view. © 2016 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that site.

