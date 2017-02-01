MTRL Kyoto: a 120-year old studio converted into a coworking space

the co-working space MTRL Kyoto (photos courtesy Fumihiko Sano)

Need an hour, a day, or even longer to work on a creative project, or make a presentation to a client? If you’re based in Kyoto you’re in luck because just the space exists. MTRL Kyoto is a co-working space that packs laser cutters, 3D printers and other tools, as well as meeting rooms that seat 10, 30 and 40 people.

MTRL Kyoto opened a little over a year ago in December of 2015. The co-working space occupies a large, 3-story building along a backstreet off Kawahara-Gojo in Kyoto. In a previous life the space was once a print factory, and also a furniture shop. But it was reborn at MTRL Kyoto thanks to architect Fumihiko Sano, who explained that one of his primary goals was to embrace the original charm of this old building.

The original structure was built in giyofu, a style if Japanese architecture that mimicked Western-style architecture. Sano preserved much of the braided bamboo plaster walls and added traditional latticework on the ground floor, which emulates its local Kyoto surroundings but also allows pedestrians to peer inside.

detail of the preserved bamboo walls

the cafe counter on the ground floor

