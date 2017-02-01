New Reality

Source: ACCJ Journal Our February issue of The Journal focuses on real estate and technology, with a look at the innovative ways technology plays into business, the security issues surrounding it, and the exciting growth we’re seeing in Japan. MODIFIED VISION

AR, VR, and MR are acronyms we hear thrown around daily in 2017. Standing for augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality, they represent ways in which tech companies are changing how we see the world. But this technology isn’t as futuristic as you might think; it’s being used today in the real estate market. On page 12, we talk to leading innovators in the fields of AR, VR, and MR—both on the creation side and the user side—to find out how a mixture of these technologies is boosting branding, marketing, and management of real estate in Japan and abroad. SHARING SPACE

Inbound tourism is a hot topic, and for good reason. Japan is barreling towards the government’s target of 40 million annual inbound tourists by 2020. This success is great, but it is also straining the country’s accommodation industry—a problem that will only worsen as we get closer to the Rugby World Cup 2019 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Home sharing—known as minpaku in Japanese—is a popular area of the sharing economy that may play a critical role in meeting rising demand. However, there are legal obstacles that make the path forward unclear. On page 16, we talk to home-sharing leader Airbnb and others about the future of minpaku. CROSSING BORDERS

As a result of high-profile security breaches and revelations that governments are spying on their citizens, the protection of personal information has never been more critical. A number of frameworks have been established to control the sharing of personal information across national borders, and the United States and Japan are leading the way …continue reading