The heat is rising in China

Author: Eri Saikawa, Emory University

Was Beijing’s recent pollution event a meteorological or natural disaster? The concentration of fine particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter (PM 2.5 ) — the main culprit of these bad air pollution events — was recorded as high as 900 micrograms per cubic metre. Although Beijing met its own PM 2.5 target of 76.6 micrograms per cubic metre in 2016, Beijing’s annual average PM 2.5 concentrations were 73 micrograms per square metre, seven times higher than the World Health Organization annual average guideline. The PM 2.5 target for 2017, according to Beijing’s mayor Cai Qi, is 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

People dance to exercise in a park during a haze day in Beijing, China, 4 January 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Stringer).

Beijing officials have recently listed smog as a weather calamity and intend to classify smog as a meteorological disaster. The justification: it will allow the city to ‘access disaster relief resources and better coordinate emergency responses’. Tianjin and Hebei province already list smog as a natural disaster. While there is certainly a meteorological component associated with the formation of air pollution, there is concern that classifying smog as a natural disaster will shift the mitigation effort away from the source.

Emissions from heavy coal-based industries, power plants and vehicles need to be reduced for better air quality. Some are concerned about potential restrictions on discussing air pollution in public. People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, …continue reading