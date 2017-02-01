Tsai’s Latin America tour signals Taipei’s uneasiness

Author: Sheryn Lee, Macquarie University

In January 2017, President Tsai Ing-wen completed her second tour of Latin America, visiting four diplomatic allies: Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador. Tsai described the visit as ‘steadfast diplomacy based on mutual assistance for mutual benefits’.

A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, 14 January 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVJRJ-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVJRJ-400×267.jpg” title=”A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, 14 January 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVJRJ-400×267.jpg” alt=”A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, 14 January 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVJRJ-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVJRJ-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVJRJ-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVJRJ-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVJRJ-250×167.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSVJRJ-100×67.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

The last few years of fighting for diplomatic recognition have been difficult for the ‘Republic of China’ (ROC, Taiwan). In 2013, Gambia cut diplomatic ties with the ROC, formalising relations with China by March 2016. In 2014, the former president of Guatemala admitted to accepting US$2.5 million in bribes in exchange for continued diplomatic recognition of Taiwan. This form of chequebook diplomacy was supposedly ended under former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou. More recently, in December 2016, the African nation of Sao Tome and Principe severed formal relations with the ROC in favour of establishing diplomatic ties with China.

As Dennis Hickey has previously argued, such visits fulfil three purposes. First, they serve as a reminder that a ‘better than nothing’ number of states recognise the sovereign …continue reading