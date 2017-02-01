Visual Documentary Project Screening Event in Kyoto

Source: deep kyoto Mario Lopez writes, “Are you free on the 15th December? We have our 5th Visual Documentary Project Screening in Kyoto! Come if you are around!“

VISUAL DOCUMENTARY PROJECT 2016:

POLITICS IN EVERYDAY LIFE IN SOUTHEAST ASIA SCREENING DETAILS:

Date & Time: December 15, 2016

Admission: Free

Venue: Center for Southeast Asian Studies, Kyoto University Inamori Memorial 3rd floor, Large Meeting Hall

Language: Japanese / English Translation

Organizer: Center for Southeast Asia Studies

Co-organizer: The Japan Foundation Asia Center PROGRAM

１３：３０ Women of the Forest Director: Inshallah P. Montero (Philippines & Malaysia)

１４：００ Mother and Son Director: Thwe Myo Nyunt (Myanmar)

１４：３０ 60 Days Directors: Htut Ye Kyaw, Pyay Maw Thein, Sett Paing Aung (Myanmar)

１５：１５ Break

１５：３０ Vein Directors: Htet Aung San, KO JET，Phyo Zayar Kyaw (Myanmar) １６：１５ Discussion COMMENTATORS

Ishizaka Kenji, Programming Director, “Asian Future” section at Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) / Professor, Japan Institute of the Moving Image (JIMI / a.k.a. Imamura Shohei Film School)

Wakai Makiko, Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival Tokyo Office ABOUT THE PROJECT

Southeast Asia is rich in its diversity of ethnic, religious and cultural composition. The region has maintained the coexistence of such diversity while at the same time achieving economic progress and becoming a hub for the flow of people, goods, money and information. Yet at present, the region is also confronted with serious issues such as the decrease of biodiversity and tropical forests, disasters, pandemics, aging population, ethnic and religious conflicts, economic differentiation and poverty. In the face of this, how is coexistence and sustainability possible despite the diversity that exists? How can we make public resources out of the region’ s social foundations which are the basis of people’ s everyday lives? And, how can we connect these in a complementary way to existing systems of governance towards solving the problems and issues mentioned above? In order to address these questions in the context of Southeast Asia, the Center for Southeast Asian Studies, Kyoto University has initiated “Visual Documentary project” …continue reading