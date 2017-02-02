A Guide to Traveling Japan for Cheap with Highway Buses

Source: Gaijin Pot When you think of Japan, and in particular of traveling around Japan, your thoughts might drift to the super efficient and reliant railways, the crushed yet speedy Tokyo Metro and of course the elder statesman of them all, the sleek, futuristic Shinkansen or bullet trains. But increasing numbers of travelers to Japan are willing to trade off some of the advantages of the bullet train for a little extra money to put towards other aspects of a trip, like food, cultural experiences and souvenirs. This is where highway buses come in. On a highway to cost saving All across Japan there is a vast network of buses ferrying passengers between destinations. Highway buses offer a cheaper alternative to trains or flights for medium and long-distance travel around the country. The price varies between bus companies and routes but you’re almost always guaranteed to save money compared with other modes of transport. The catch? Going by road does mean that your journey will take longer. However, many of these buses also travel overnight, allowing passengers to sleep on the way there and the way back, thereby maximizing the use of travel hours. A JR Bus at Nagoya terminal. Nagoya is a major transport hub for routes to Kansai. Routes maneuver There is also the additional benefit that comes from the wider network of routes that these buses cover but which the faster trains do not. Bus lines crisscross the entire country, with all 47 prefectures accessible by one or more highway bus companies. Want to get down to Kansai? Hop on an overnight bus to Kyoto Station. Traveling to the tip of Tohoku? There’s a bus for that. Hokkaido, Honshu, Kyushu and Shikoku can all be explored with JR regional bus companies, as well as private railway affiliates like Keio Group, …continue reading