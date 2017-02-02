As in the Novels, Niigata's Romantic Sunrise and Sunset !!

Source: city-cost.com With the Valentine’s day just around the corner, let me share what I think can help you recollect romantic memoirs. Well, being with your loved one makes any moment romantic but being with your loved ones in a special place adds more flavor to your love. That is why in romantic stories and novels, locations are as beautifully delineated as are the characters. Quite evident that love is an utmost beautiful expression of a human being; but role of nature is immense in intensifying the beauty of love. Again in a novel or a movie, Sunrise or Sunset is portrayed as the romantic backgrounds. Why so? Because they are terrific when captured well. Without any exaggeration, Sunrise and Sunset from good location does the best job in flourishing your love with your loved one. The memories captured together while seeing a sun rise or set becomes profound throughout our life. That is why people travel longest of distance to reach a popular sunrise and sunset points. They are passionate on cherishing those memories. 1.Watching Sunrise from Fukushimagata TowerIn the land of Rising Sun, there are many spots that are popular as the sunrise view point. One very popular and fortunately very close to my place is Fukushimagata wetland in Niigata. Fukushimagata has a tower made in a circular shape, interesting in its architecture. This tower serves the purpose of the sunrise view point. Fukushimagata which is one of the renowned wetlands in Japan is a popular tourist destination as well. Depending on the season, it exhibits beautiful mustard field, lotus blooms and is a bird watching site as well. Any time you go there, you will be able to catch up with the crowd of professional photographers ready for that perfect shot with their huge cameras.In summers, I usually go …continue reading