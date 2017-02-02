Boosting Readiness

Source: ACCJ Journal Lying on one of the world’s most active seismic faults, and at the mercy of the Pacific’s often violent weather patterns, Japan faces the continuous threat of natural disasters. Yet the country has time and again overcome adversity and prospered. Over the years, Japan has developed some of the world’s most advanced emergency response measures. But the earthquake that struck east Japan on March 11, 2011, and the devastating tsunami and nuclear disaster it triggered, raised many very serious questions about this country’s land and its disaster prevention and disaster risk reduction strategies. Not only are these three areas completely interrelated, but they require expertise from a vast array of different fields. The Japan Society of Disaster Nursing, for example, has argued that utilizing mobile phone technology for “rapid and accurate information sharing” is of crucial importance in the aftermath of a disaster. The Society of Instrument and Control Engineers, meanwhile, has advocated the use of drones in “remote sensing to observe dynamic volcanic disturbances” in creating accurate hazard maps and evacuation guidance. More than ever, the events of March 11, 2011 highlighted the need for government agencies, municipalities, research organizations, and universities to work together in formulating and implementing a holistic and comprehensive policy approach. At the behest of the Committee on Civil Engineering/Architecture of the Science Council of Japan, 24 academic societies gathered in May 2011 to form the Academic Society Liaison Association, a body tasked with examining the current state of the country. The group has since met regularly, trying to reach beyond the existing framework and involve larger numbers of people to better shape the country’s response to the Great East Japan Earthquake and potential future disasters. The Liaison Association has expanded to include medical and economic organizations, bringing the total number of participants to 30, and it has two main roles. The …continue reading