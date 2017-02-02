Cheapo Weekend for Feb 4-5: Lucky Spring Festivals

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Never miss a freebie! Sign up for our weekly events newsletter.

Setsubun Bean Throwing Festival (Feb 3): Every year, Setsubun—a lively bean throwing ceremony—takes place at Zozoji Temple marking the end of winter and the coming of spring. The bean throwing element helps ward evil while bringing luck and prosperity. Head to Zozoji Temple for the action.

Bean Throwing and Dance of the 7 Lucky Gods (Feb 3): Similar to the above event, but with the added dance of the 7 lucky gods to repel bad fortune for the year ahead. This one’s at Sensoji Temple in Asakusa.

Gojoten Shrine Ritual (Feb 3): Instead of beans, this shrine is using another approach to send bad fortune on its merry way: the leaves from Chrysanthemum flow