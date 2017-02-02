Getting your share of the Japanese Valentine’s Day Market

Source: Spoon & Tamago from trains, noodles, sushi and strawberries, everyone gets in on Valentine’s Day in Japan Depending on where you live, maybe couldn’t care less about Valentine’s Day. In some European countries, it’s just a day the flower shops are decorated with hearts trying to persuade you to buy flowers. Not so in Japan where, if you are romantically inclined, it’s one of the most important days of the year, on par with even Christmas. Chocolate as a food associated with passion and romance is rooted in Mesoamerican history. But Richard Cadbury is largely credited with the commercialization and gift-giving aspect of Valentine’s.

Valentine’s Day in Japan is an entirely different beast though. For starters, it’s women who give chocolate to men and the men (typically) reciprocate a month later on White Day. This tradition was originally started in the 1950s when chocolate manufacturer Mary’s started selling heart-shaped chocolates at Isetan Department Store and suggesting that women give to men. Today, the idea has taken on extraordinary dimensions – every supermarket, every convenience store has a space dedicated to Valentine’s chocolate. DIY-inclined teenage girls all over the country spend the nights before Valentine’s Day in their family kitchen trying to produce cute chocolate sweets – not only to boy-friends or prospective boy-friends (honmei-choco), but also for their female class-mates (tomo-choco, or friend-chocolate). For women working in a company, male colleagues expect to receive giri-choco: chocolate given away because you feel you have to. With close to half of the working population involved, you can imagine how big this day is for the chocolate industry. A 2016 article suggests that the economic impact of Japanese Valentine’s Day is at one hundred billion Yen (about 880 million USD). And each year new industries seem to want to get a share of the Valentine’s craze. So we …continue reading