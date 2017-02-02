Ginza – Japan’s Premier Shopping and Dining District

In Ginza, the air seems almost scentless, like freshly minted coins. Every day, shopkeepers clean their storefront sidewalks. Immaculately scrubbed and groomed Japanese promenade in fine clothes. There’s no traipsing to the convenience store in a tracksuit here.

Bvlgari store on Chuo-dori, Ginza’s main shopping street

Japanese brand Mikimoto. The founder is credited with creating the world’s first cultured pearl.

With designer shops like Chanel and Gucci, high-class bars and Michelin- starred restaurants, Ginza can seem impenetrable; a luxury watch behind glass. But it has something for everyone – there’s budget-friendly fashion like Zara, H&M and the world’s biggest Uniqlo, traditional family-run shops and casual pubs. On weekend and public holiday afternoons, the main roads become welcoming pedestrian zones.

Traditional-style Japanese restaurant

Shopping galore

Department store Wako opened 1894. Today, Wako has covetable limited edition items and stunning window displays. Near Wako are two more grand department stores, Matsuya and Mitsukoshi. Try to arrive at opening time for the fanfare of music and synchronised staff bowing. Don’t miss their decadent depachika basement food halls.

Depachika department store basement food hall

Kyukyodo began in Kyoto in 1663 and has sold stationary and incense from its Ginza branch on Chuo-dori since 1880. In front is Japan’s current highest land value, a record held for over 30 consecutive years. 32 million yen per square metre.

There are bargain vintage kimonos (Hanamura), wares from famous ceramists (Kuroda Touen), more than 2500 types of chopsticks (Ginza Natsuno), steel art katana swords and weapons (Seiyudo). Itoya (since 1904) was the first shop in the country to sell both Japanese and Western stationary. Look for …continue reading