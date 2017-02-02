GPIF to invest ¥ trillions in US infrastructure says Nikkei

Source: ijapicap.com “Infrastructure investments in the U.S. by Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund will feature heavily in the economic cooperation package to be discussed at next week’s summit in Washington between the two countries’ leaders”, according to a report in the Nikkei which cites no sources. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the lower house of the Diet yesterday that: “I wish to discuss contributions toward improved productivity and competitiveness in the entire US industrial sector, or a large framework that includes aid for infrastructure development” without mentioning GPIF. A “draft proposal will feature infrastructure investments in the US by Japan, joint robotics and artificial intelligence research by the two sides, and countermeasures against cyber attacks”, according to the Nikkei. The paper further reported that: “GPIF will purchase debt issued by American corporations to finance infrastructure projects …and …Long-term financing for high-speed rail projects in Texas and California would be provided through such avenues as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation”. The meeting is set for 10 February in Washington DC with PM Abe leading the Japanese side which is expecting newly appointed US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to attend as well as Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. The goal according to the Nikkei is “to create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, in keeping with U.S. President Donald Trump’s agenda, and deepen ties between the two countries”. Optimising returns for Japan’s pensioners is not mentioned. © 2016 Japan Pensions Industry Database/Jo McBride. Reporting on, and analysis of, the secretive business of Japanese institutional investment takes big commitments of money and time. This blog is one of the products of such commitment. It may nonetheless be reproduced or used as a source without charge so long as (but only so long as) the use is credited to www.ijapicap.com and a link provided to the original text on that …continue reading