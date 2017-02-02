Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Source: savvytokyo.com Setsubun no Hi, celebrated annually on February 2, 3 or 4th, is a traditional event marking the official beginning of spring, according to the Japanese lunar calendar. Though not a national holiday, Setsubun is widely celebrated across Japan and is one of the favorite traditions of all Japanese children. It’s a day full of bean-throwing, bean-eating and efforts to scare evil away to welcome good fortune. This year, Setsubun falls on Friday, February 3rd and there are plenty of events around the city to celebrate the proper way. Enjoy! © Photo by Jordi Olaria Jané When did Setsubun begin? The tradition of Setsubun dates back centuries, but the bean throwing tradition first emerged in the Muromachi period (1337 – 1573). The beans represent vitality, and are thought to symbolically purify the home by driving away evil spirits that bring misfortune and bad health. As Japanese people like to play with words, there is also a secret meaning to bean throwing: the pronunciation of the word beans (mame, 豆) is similar to the word for demon eyes (魔目); throwing beans therefore has a similar sound to destroying demons (mametsu, 魔滅). How is Setsubun celebrated? Today Setsubun is celebrated by members of a household throwing roasted soybeans out their front door, or at a family member dressed up as an oni (demon), while chanting “Oni wa soto! Fuku wa uchi! (Demons out! Good fortune in!). You can also attend public Setsubun celebrations at temples across Tokyo and the rest of Japan, where TV personalities, athletes, and other celebrities are designated as bean-throwers. The beans represent vitality, and are thought to symbolically purify the home by driving away evil spirits that bring misfortune and bad health. If you and your family would …continue reading