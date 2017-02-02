Sousei no Onmyouji Episode 42 Impression

Source: Spark Blog On this episode, Rokuro and Benio fights against Yuto once again. Later, Yuto reveals Rokuro’s origin. I actually didn’t think Yuto would show up this soon and then gets much more powerful because of his hidden scheme. Also they revealed a part of Exorcists’ founder which is a big surprise. Other than that, the battle was cool but it was disappointing to see the Twin Stars still being weak. Now how will our main duo counter Yuto for their coming next battle? Overall, nice action packed battle and a bunch of interesting past details revealed. Conclusion: Nice action packed battle and a bunch of interesting past details revealed. …continue reading