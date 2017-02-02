The 'Chocolate Buying Guide for Japan' 2017

Source: city-cost.com Just like the fashion weeks for fashion buyers, the season for buying chocolate in Japan is well and truly here. Regardless of how many special individuals you need to get chocolates for this year, most people would perhaps want the recipient to be impressed. So here you go, a Chocolate Buying Guide for Japan 2017, making sure you know what’s best and where to find it!Chocolate Trends for 2017… the factors for a trendy piece of chocolate are: healthy, indulgent, premium and sustainable.Of course there is such a thing as chocolate trends and I am not referring to the flavor of the chocolates. According research findings from the annual ‘Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Trend Report’, the 2017 trend for chocolate mirrors that of gourmet food. With mass production being the norm, the factors for a trendy piece of chocolate are: healthy, indulgent, premium and sustainable.These are the ways chocolate makers are inclined to differentiate themselves so they can earn that extra margin in a very saturated market.Healthy – Being delicious and healthy has already been a phenomenon in the food industry. With the influx of issues relating to sugar, obesity and diabetes, chocolate is under massive attack from advocates of a leaner and healthier lifestyle. So in order to escape being categorized as a candy snack, chocolate makers are trying many different ways to make their chocolate healthier.Indulgent – So it is no longer true that an indulgent chocolate is one that is rich and sweet. Apparently the indulgent chocolate of today is one that attempts to infuse savory elements. Keep an open mind for bacon chocolate, chili chocolate and other savory flavors that might strike us as odd. Premium – Of course, being premium is always the key to charge more for the …continue reading