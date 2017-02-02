Tokuoka: Ginza

Source: bento.com Cheese lovers take note – the custom five-cheese platter at this casual wine bar, priced at Y980, may be one of the best deals in town. The cheese counter offers dozens of different varieties, so you may even give in to temptation and order a second platter. You can also pair your cheese with numerous cured meats from the adjacent ham counter. Wine by the glass starts at Y400, with 18 wines to choose from. In addition to the regular wine list, there’s also a well-stocked wine retailer just beyond the bar, where you can sample tasting-size portions of some very deluxe bottles from the automated wine dispenser. …continue reading