Source: Japan National Tourism Organization See you at Travel Expo 2017! Come and pick up some free maps and guides on travel to Japan, meet with the Japan travel experts and book some great deals! Entry is free. Sydney Date: Sat 4th & Sun 5th February Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Venue: Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park, The Dome & Hall 2 Stand no: 113 – Visit Japan Also joining us on the stand will be Okinawa Convention & Visitors Bureau, Osaka, Kobe, Sakai and Universal Studios Japan, Oriental Land Co., Ltd (Tokyo Disney Resort) and Takayama City Office. Website: http://www.travelexpo.net.au/travel-expo/sydney Melbourne Date: Sat 11th & Sun 12th February Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Venue: Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, Bays 1-7 Website: http://www.travelexpo.net.au/travel-expo/melbourne Brisbane Date: Sat 18th & Sun 19th February Time: 9:00am-4:00pm Venue: Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Exhibition Halls 3&4 Stand no: 88 – Visit Japan Also joining us on the stand will be Prince Hotels & Resorts. Website: http://www.travelexpo.net.au/travel-expo/brisbane …continue reading