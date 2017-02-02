Blogs  >  TRAVEL

Travel Expo 2017

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization

See you at Travel Expo 2017!

Come and pick up some free maps and guides on travel to Japan, meet with the Japan travel experts and book some great deals! Entry is free.

Sydney

Date: Sat 4th & Sun 5th February

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Venue: Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park, The Dome & Hall 2

Stand no: 113 – Visit Japan

Also joining us on the stand will be Okinawa Convention & Visitors Bureau, Osaka, Kobe, Sakai and Universal Studios Japan, Oriental Land Co., Ltd (Tokyo Disney Resort) and Takayama City Office.

Website: http://www.travelexpo.net.au/travel-expo/sydney

Melbourne

Date: Sat 11th & Sun 12th February

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Venue: Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, Bays 1-7

Website: http://www.travelexpo.net.au/travel-expo/melbourne

Brisbane

Date: Sat 18th & Sun 19th February

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Venue: Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Exhibition Halls 3&4

Stand no: 88 – Visit Japan

Also joining us on the stand will be Prince Hotels & Resorts.

Website: http://www.travelexpo.net.au/travel-expo/brisbane

