Vietnam and China: contingent cooperation, not capitulation

Author: Andrew Chubb, UWA

On 12 January, Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong arrived in China for a lavish, well publicised four-day official visit.

Nguyen’s trip symbolised the significant improvement in Sino–Vietnamese relations since their nadir during the HYSY-981 oil rig confrontations in mid-2014. Hanoi’s subsequent suppression of nationalist protests marking the 19 January anniversary of China’s eviction of South Vietnamese forces from the Paracel Islands in 1974 has since confirmed the relative health of ties between the two party-states.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 13 September, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Lintao Zhang).

But linking Nguyen’s trip into a narrative of alleged Southeast Asian countries acquiescing to Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea would be misleading. Rather than a Vietnamese tilt towards China, the visit was a continuation of recurring features of the bilateral relationship, amid improving ties underpinned by the moderation of some of China’s policies.

Over the past few years, official visits by party and state leaders have been a regular feature of Sino–Vietnamese relations at all but the worst of times. Each trip has concluded with detailed bilateral statement, so a basic idea of the significance of the 2017 visit can be gleaned by comparing the <a target=_blank …continue reading