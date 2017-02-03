4 Things to Look Out for at the 2017 Sapporo Snow Festival

Source: Gaijin Pot This year is fixing to be quite an exciting one for the Sapporo Snow Festival, with sculptures to satisfy lovers of gaming and science fiction, in addition to more abstract structures meant to honor the history of Japanese television. If you’re seeking general information about experiencing this week-long event along with some helpful tips, we have an excellent guide here. But without further ado, let’s get right into what to look out for this year — sculptures and otherwise. 1. Decisive Battle! The Snow Final Fantasy With Final Fantasy VII having its 20th anniversary this year, it seems only fitting that the best-selling title in the series should have a masterfully designed snow sculpture. The sculpture will portray the protagonist, Cloud Strife, and Sephiroth, his mentor and nemesis, on the cusp of battle. Both Cloud and Sephiroth will be holding their respective iconic swords: Cloud with the “Buster Sword” and Sephiroth with the “Masamune.” Final Fantasy VII has been praised over the years for its innovative playability, compelling story and pioneering 3D gaming. The title also holds a special place in my heart because it was one of the first video games I ever owned. Find this sculpture at 4-chome (STV Square) in Odori Park. 2. White Star Wars: the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars Speaking of anniversaries, the Star Wars franchise reaches its 40th this year since Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope was released back in 1977. While the 2015 Sapporo Snow Festival sported a Darth Vader sculpture, this year his grandson, Kylo Ren, takes the spotlight holding his own uniquely hilted lightsaber. To the side in the droid corner (as I’ve taken to calling it), classic droids C3P0 and R2D2 are joined by newcomer BB-8 from the latest movie, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. The Star Wars …continue reading