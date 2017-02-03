A Guide to Personal Identification Documents in Japan

Source: japaninfoswap.com Passport Immigration Visa Istock ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/iStock_000016934361Medium-300×199.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/iStock_000016934361Medium-500×333.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/iStock_000016934361Medium.jpg” alt=”Passport Immigration Visa Istock” width=”625″ height=”416″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/iStock_000016934361Medium.jpg 1698w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/iStock_000016934361Medium-300×199.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/iStock_000016934361Medium-500×333.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/iStock_000016934361Medium-880×586.jpg 880w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/iStock_000016934361Medium-150×99.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 625px) 100vw, 625px”> As you begin your life in Japan you will quickly start accumulating many important documents. If you are a client of Relo Japan we will need copies of some of these documents in order to assist you with your relocation services, and you may need to show to your human resources department after you begin your job. Please see the list below for short explanations of each document and what they are used for. Your Residence Card (在留カード, “zairyu kaado”) <img data-attachment-id="2432" data-permalink="http://japaninfoswap.com/concerning-the-administration-of-foreign-residents-in-japan/1-133/" data-orig-file="http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/13.jpg" data-orig-size="600,325" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta='{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":""}' data-image-title="Resident Residence Card – Immigration" data-image-description=" Residence Card – Immigration http://www.immi-moj.go.jp/tetuduki/image/zairyucard_omote.jpg ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/13-300×162.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/13-500×270.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/13.jpg” alt=”Residence Card Example” width=”200″ height=”108″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/13.jpg 600w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/13-300×162.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/13-500×270.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/13-150×81.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px”>You will receive this at the airport when you arrive. This card functions as your primary ID in Japan and also proves that you are legally authorized to live here. You must carry this card on you all at times and may even be asked to show it to police officers. You must also take this card with you when exiting and entering the country. When you leave Japan at the end of your assignment, please turn it in at the airport. Your Insurance Card (保険証, “hokensho”) <img data-attachment-id="32029" data-permalink="http://japaninfoswap.com/guide-to-personal-identification-documents-in-japan/insurance-card/" data-orig-file="http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/insurance-card.jpg" data-orig-size="448,283" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta='{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}' data-image-title="insurance-card" data-image-description=" https://www.kyoukaikenpo.or.jp/~/media/Images/honbu/g3/201305/2808honnin.jpg?h=283&w=448 ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/insurance-card-300×190.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/insurance-card.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/insurance-card-300×190.jpg” width=”200″ height=”126″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/insurance-card-300×190.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/insurance-card-150×95.jpg 150w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/insurance-card.jpg 448w” sizes=”(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px”>This card is for your health insurance and also can double as proof of employment since your company’s name is on it. Be sure to carry this card on you at all times since you may need it in the event of emergencies. My Number Card (マイナンバー通知カード, “mai nanbaa tsuuchi …continue reading