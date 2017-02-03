ASEAN: the ‘single fighter’ in East Asia

Author: Trissia Wijaya, Ritsumeikan University

As ASEAN celebrates its golden anniversary it is noteworthy to reflect both on its accomplishments and the work that lies ahead. ASEAN’s durability for 50 years is an enigma of the 21st century — there is still no consensus on how the organisation has survived for so long.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Philippine PHLPost Postmaster General Joel Otarra unveil the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship Special Stamp during the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship launch at SMX Convention Center in Davao city, southern Philippines on 15 January 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Lean Daval Jr).

While ASEAN’s ten members are foreordained to hang together under the framework of the ‘ASEAN way‘ rather than hang separately, there is little understanding of why they do remain intact in such a position. Some even argue that ASEAN merely reflects how the member states ‘think nationally, talk regionally and act bilaterally’ due to the lack of pooled sovereignty and overreliance on unanimous decision-making.

The clue to this 'ASEAN miracle' lies in the norms it has ingrained, specifically the much-touted 'regional resilience'. Its manifestation is like a chain, whose overall strength is derived from the strength of its constituent elements. Stipulated