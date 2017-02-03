Furano Great Earth 2017 Cycling Event

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Cycle through the beautiful Furano countryside, enjoy fresh air, sample local produce and meet local bicycle enthusiasts on the Great Earth Furano Ride. This event is open to young and old alike and is not a race, so you can cycle at your own pace. Lupinus Flowers Cycling in Hokkaido Event details Great Earth Furano 200km | Download the Event Details in PDF Schedule Sat 24 Jun – Sun 25 Jun 2017 / Mon 26 Jun 2017 Capacity 1,000 participants Official hotel New Furano Prince Hotel Qualification for participation Cycling enthusiasts Prices Day 1 (Sat) 24 Jun 70km Tokachi-dake Course – 100 participants Adults: 6,850 yen

Student: 2,850 yen Welcome Party – 200 participants

At the New Furano Prince Hotel Adults: 5,500 yen

Student: 3,000 yen Day 2 (Sun) 25 Jun 130km Long Course – 1,000 participants Adults: 9,850 yen

Student: 3,850 yen 90km Middle Course – 1,000 participants Adults: 9,500 yen

Student: 3,850 yen 50km Short Course – 100 participants Adults: 6,850 yen

Student: 2,850 yen Closing Party

At Bar AJITO – 100 participants Adult: 5,500 yen

Student: 3,000 yen Day 3 (Mon) 26 Jun Optional Tour Adults: 14,000 yen Applications Contact the Furano Tourism Association …continue reading