Furano Great Earth 2017 Cycling Event

Cycle through the beautiful Furano countryside, enjoy fresh air, sample local produce and meet local bicycle enthusiasts on the Great Earth Furano Ride. This event is open to young and old alike and is not a race, so you can cycle at your own pace.
Lupinus Flowers
Cycling in Hokkaido
Event details
Great Earth Furano 200km | Download the Event Details in PDF
Schedule
Sat 24 Jun – Sun 25 Jun 2017 / Mon 26 Jun 2017
Capacity
1,000 participants
Official hotel
New Furano Prince Hotel
Qualification for participation
Cycling enthusiasts
Prices
Day 1 (Sat) 24 Jun
70km Tokachi-dake Course – 100 participants
Adults: 6,850 yen
Welcome Party – 200 participants
Adults: 5,500 yen
Day 2 (Sun) 25 Jun
130km Long Course – 1,000 participants
Adults: 9,850 yen
90km Middle Course – 1,000 participants
Adults: 9,500 yen
50km Short Course – 100 participants
Adults: 6,850 yen
Closing Party
Adult: 5,500 yen
Day 3 (Mon) 26 Jun
Optional Tour
Adults: 14,000 yen
Applications
Contact the Furano Tourism Association