Furano Great Earth 2017 Cycling Event

Cycle through the beautiful Furano countryside, enjoy fresh air, sample local produce and meet local bicycle enthusiasts on the Great Earth Furano Ride. This event is open to young and old alike and is not a race, so you can cycle at your own pace.

Lupinus Flowers

Cycling in Hokkaido

Event details

Great Earth Furano 200km | Download the Event Details in PDF

Schedule

Sat 24 Jun – Sun 25 Jun 2017 / Mon 26 Jun 2017

Capacity

1,000 participants

Official hotel

New Furano Prince Hotel

Qualification for participation

Cycling enthusiasts

Prices

Day 1 (Sat) 24 Jun

70km Tokachi-dake Course – 100 participants

Adults: 6,850 yen
Student: 2,850 yen

Welcome Party – 200 participants
At the New Furano Prince Hotel

Adults: 5,500 yen
Student: 3,000 yen

Day 2 (Sun) 25 Jun

130km Long Course – 1,000 participants

Adults: 9,850 yen
Student: 3,850 yen

90km Middle Course – 1,000 participants

Adults: 9,500 yen
Student: 3,850 yen

50km Short Course – 100 participants

Adults: 6,850 yen
Student: 2,850 yen

Closing Party
At Bar AJITO – 100 participants

Adult: 5,500 yen
Student: 3,000 yen

Day 3 (Mon) 26 Jun

Optional Tour

Adults: 14,000 yen

Applications

Contact the Furano Tourism Association

