GPIF absent from second government leak on Abe-Trump talks

Source: ijapicap.com Yesterday’s Nikkei report that the Government Pension Investment Fund will invest trillions of yen in US infrastructure, as part of a plan which Prime Minister Abe will put US President Trump at their meeting on 10 February (see posting immediately below), has brought a pair of follow-ups. The Yomiuri Shimbun reports it ‘has learned’ that a draft version of the Japan-US growth and employment initiative shows the Japanese side will focus on same five fields as previously stated, giving more details of each, but does not mention GPIF. GPIF has issued a statement in Japanese and English versions noting that the Nikkei’s coverage was ‘not based on any information by GPIF’ and adds a comment by President Norihiro Takahashi saying: ‘The GPIF has been managing the reserve assets, including infrastructure investment assets, solely for the benefit of pension recipients from a long-term perspectives, and the principle remains unchanged. GPIF will maintain the principle independently from the government.’ Who could possibly have suggested otherwise? Nonetheless it is good to know. Meanwhile the Financial Times coverage of the upcoming meeting between messrs Abe and Trump highlights the Trump belief that the Japanese currency is undervalued. Since the yen is possibly the most overvalued on earth it seems clear that the driving force behind the meeting is political and not economic, though economic consequences will result.

