Jackie Bear Chocolate Pancakes Bento

Source: Little Miss Bento I wanted to make something nice and fun this morning again. Amazing how I can actually find the energy to wake up early to prepare a breakfast bento despite being on night work shift this week. I think it is because making bento cheers up me – a mood lifter ^ ^



Unfortunately, I have not had the time to go grocery shopping. As a result, I have very limited food ingredients in the fridge. Hopefully I can stock up soon 🙂



But I do have a super cute pancake pan from Japan – Made in such a way that I can fry and cook pancakes shaped as Jackie the bear. See photo below the recipe write up. Decided to make myself a cute stack of chocolate pancakes, shaped in Jackie the bear character. The pancakes were bursting with chocolate flavour and soft. So yummy! Perfect on its own or enjoyed with some syrup, fruits, whipped as preferred.



Happy to share with you the recipe as well ^ ^



I packed the bento with some yogurt, chocolate sauce and fruits.



Want to make this yummy chocolate pancakes bento too? Check out the recipe below!



Recipe for Jackie Bear Chocolate Pancakes (makes about 7 pancakes)

plain yogurt 25g

egg small 55g

whipping cream 20ml

milk 120ml

sugar 40g

flour 135g

cocoa powder 15g

baking powder 1tsp



Method

1. Mix all the ingredients in a large bowl.

2. Heat the pan over low heat for about 30secs

3. Pour the batter into the pan and cook under low heat until bubbles form and the top layer is almost cooked. Cover with a pan lid, this helps the heat distribution and the pancakes to cook more evenly.

4. Flip over and cook the other side until nicely brown.

