The Karasuma Kyoto Hotel has all the amenities you would expect from a three star hotel and its location means it is very close to a number of places to eat and drink including Beer House Craftman, which serves craft ale and good food to go along with it.

The main shopping street of Shijo is also right on your doorstep.

Karasuma Kyoto Hotel

Nijohanjikicho

Shimogyo-ku

Kyoto 600-8412

Tel: 075 371 0111

