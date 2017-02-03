My favorite three eat out chain restaurants !!

Source: city-cost.com Once again sharing the yummy experience !! I am such a foodie that when it comes to sharing food posts, I can think of so many topics. My bucket list of my favorites does not stop anywhere. Japan is a great place to eat out. I do not find eating out very expensive in Japan but obviously it depends on where you are eating. Let me share my top three eat out restaurants in a budget. All of these are probably available in your localities as well. 1.Kappa Sushi : When I first came to Japan, my first Sushi lunch was at Kappa. I am talking about the year 2011 and I don’t think the price of sushi in this place has gone up since then. A plate of sushi costs you 108 Yen. What I mostly like about this place is the way sushi comes along in the moving belt and you get to see the stuff before you order. Sometimes, when you order a food by its name and when it arrives you don’t wanna try that. So, this layout allows you to make a thoughtful choice. It is user friendly fast food where the entry monitors have menu in English so someone with bad Nihongo can also make an order. I love the way the order arrives in the little bullet train and beeps in front of your seating to notify that the order is in. The other thing I like in this restaurant is the green tea is served for free. You only need to fetch hot water from the running tap in your table and mix the instant green tea powder to it. Finally, I love the ginger side dish ( Chukemono) that goes with Sushi. You don’t need to order this, this is also …continue reading