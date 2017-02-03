Online JR Hokkaido train reservations

JR Hokkaido train reservations will now be available online via the JR-East Train Reservation website as of 1 February 2017.

Travellers can now make advanced seat reservations for JR Hokkaido area Shinkansen (bullet-train), Limited Express and Rapid Airport trains.

Advance seat reservations will also be possible when using rail passes marketed for overseas visitors such as HOKKAIDO RAIL PASS or JR East-South Hokkaido Rail Pass.

Seat reservations made on the JR-EAST Train Reservation service will also be available for pickup in the JR Hokkaido area.

JR-East Reservations

http://www.jreast.co.jp/e/ticket/reservation.html

