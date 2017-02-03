It’s true, cherry blossoms do tend to overshadow Japan’s other stunning flowers. However, plum blossoms in Tokyo—which typically bloom in late February to signal the start of spring—should not be overlooked.

Plum (ume) blossoms’ reddish, pink, or white flowers remain in bloom until early March, although there’s an occasional overlap between late-blooming plum blossoms and early-blooming cherry blossoms, which can lead to some confusion. When in doubt, just remember that cherry blossoms have split-ended petals, whereas plum blossoms don’t. Also, several cherry blossoms bloom from a single bud and are attached to the branch by a long stem, while there’s only one plum blossom per bud.

(If you want th

