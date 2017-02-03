Savvy Tokyo After 7: An Exclusive Networking Party

Source: savvytokyo.com Since its launch in 2013, Savvy Tokyo has grown to become one of the largest websites for international women living in this city. To say thanks — and to hear your feedback — Savvy is inviting members of this select group to mix and mingle at the re-launch party for the After 7 series of networking events. Enjoy fine food, sophisticated spirits and inspired ideas in the company of like-minded individuals from the international community. This event — sponsored by Tottori Prefecture and co-sponsored by Azabu Gardens and the Grand Hyatt Tokyo — brings together a wide variety of Savvy Tokyo contributors and readers, Japan-based company managers, C-level executives and working professionals who make up the expat scene in Japan. Make new connections, share expertise and gain insight into the multinational lifestyle in an upscale and welcoming atmosphere. All guests have a chance to win a luxury stay at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo in Roppongi Hills. The evening’s festivities will include live music, a buffet of signature gourmet foods by Xex Nihonbashi’s renowned chefs, cosmopolitan cocktails and a lucky draw with fantastic prizes. Bring a friend or two and enjoy the evening — we look forward to seeing you there! The Deets When: Thu, Feb. 16, 2017, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Where: XEX Nihonbashi, Yuito/Nihonbashi-Muromachi-Nomura Bld. 4F, 2-4-3 Nihonbashi-Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

How much: ¥5,000* per person (includes all-you-can-eat buffet and two drinks). ¥4,500* per person for advance tickets until Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Tickets: To buy your tickets in advance and ensure your spot at the event, please click here. Click on “Join this event now,” create an account and purchase your ticket via a credit card. Tax receipts available, please contact us at admin@gplusmedia.com. You can also purchase your tickets at the door on the day of the event. …continue reading