Sushi & Hearts At Ginza’s KitKat Chocolatory

Source: savvytokyo.com The best ingredient for every refined chocolate, my ladies, is not the cacao or the milk, it’s humor. At least that’s the vibe you get once you enter the new KitKat Chocolatory in Ginza, which opened on February 2, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The new Chocolatory, located right outside Ginza station, is Nestle Japan’s first-ever KitKat street shop and it’s the new home for the brand’s most famous products, including their own Sushi KitKat special and a great new collection of Valentine’s KitKats. The idea of Sushi KitKat goes back to last year’s April Fools Day, when KitKat jokingly posted a social media photo of a KitKat gently placed on top of random sushi rice. One thing led to another and before they knew it, the post went viral, making them really give it a thought of turning the joke into an actual product. One year later, it’s here and it may be the next.best.thing. Presented in bamboo leaves, Sushi KitKat is offered in three kinds: tuna, sea urchin and eggs on top of rice puffs covered by Couverture white chocolate, the taste of which is accented by a pinch of wasabi powder. To get the sushi, however, you’ll need to act fast: it’s a limited-edition product that will be given to a total of 500 people who purchase more than ¥3,000 at the shop, between the 2nd and 14th of February — and that is on a first-come-first-serve basis for only 20 customers a day. But don’t let that put you off — there’s a lot more to see and taste at the new store, starting from regular KitKat …continue reading