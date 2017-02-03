The One-Eyed Black Jew Who Changed the World!

Source: Loco in Yokohama When I was a kid there was a TV show I watched every sunday called Wonderama. I really only remember a couple of things about the show…the songs mostly. One song in particular was performed by a black man, short of stature but with a name larger than life in the black community. He stood up there with all his jewelry, his permed looking Afro, and his glass eye and sang of this mysterious man who “could make the world taste good.”

Being a candy lover at the time, naturally I loved him, for the song he sang was called, The Candy Man. Every kid I knew loved him.

He would remain merely that, the candy man, for a while. Well, that and this very famous name that went around kissing famous white people: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, President Nixon, Archie Bunker…just loved kissing white people. As the years went on, I'd pick up other little tidbits about him here and there, overhearing my parents, in barber shops and at my unique little school. I'd hear things like he was yet another Uncle Tom, in a long line of Toms, kissing white ass to get ahead…loved them so much he went out and became Jewish, which was about as white as you could get and still be black…that he had hobbies like marrying white woman and hoarding diamonds…even had a diamond in his eye socket to replace the eye he'd lost somehow…soon, even the name Sammy became synonymous with sellout. I remember the day I started questioning the opinion I had ignorantly formed of the man. You see, til this point I had only heard him sing or act…I hadn't really seen him dance.