Source: Tokyo Cheapo If you’re in Akihabara and barely pubescent girl groups or maid cafes aren’t your thing, then take a walk along the Yamanote Line tracks towards Okachimachi Station to explore the quirky (but in a cool way) ambiance of 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan.

|credit|

About 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan

Akihabara’s recent success has resulted in a degree of gentrification with the areas next to the main JR station being heavily redeveloped in the past decade. As a part of this redevelopment, an area under the tracks which was previously used for parking and storing machinery has been transformed into a pedestrian mall.

The unusual name comes from a combination of railway terminology: its location between two stations and its function. “2k540 The post 2k540 Aki-Oka Artisan: Akihabara’s Arty Otaku Antidote appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading