Do Look Down or You’ll Miss the Cool Designs of Japanese Manhole Covers

If you’ve ever been to Japan, there’s no way you could have missed them.
You’ll easily notice that every single town has their own design.
How Japanese manhole covers came to life
In fact, this all goes back to a single officer of the construction ministry.
At first sight, this might sound nice and considerate.
With this great idea, they probably wanted to make it “easier” for citizens to accept high taxes concerning sewage projects.
Luckily for us tourists, the municipalities happily accepted this suggestion and soon a crazy competition among them started for the best design.
Nowadays, there’s even a “Japan Society of Manhole Covers”.
While the website seems very old-fashioned you can see newly added manhole cover designs.
By “all” I mean thousands of different designs (and it’s constantly growing).
While I personally like the ones best that feature the most famous sightseeing spots of a city (such as castles), the most popular designs seem to be nature-related (trees, flowers, landscapes and also