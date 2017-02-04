|
Source: Maggie Sensei
「僕と、となりにいるパンダとどっちがかわいい？」
= Boku to tonari ni iru Panda to docchi ga kawaii?
= Who is cuter? Me or the Panda next to me?
Hi everyone!
I am going to teach you how to modify a noun in Japanese.
In English you need relative pronouns such as “where”, “when”, “which”, “who”, and “that” that refer to nouns mentioned previously.
→noun + where / what / who / that / which + subject + verb
* the clause after where / what / who / that / which modifies a noun.
Ex. a) The shoes that she was wearing.
Ex. b) The city where my boyfriend lives.
Ex. c) The book which my friend lent me
Ex. d) The girl who I was in love with.
Here is a good news for you! You don’t need to say “where / when / which / who / that”..in Japanese.
!shoshinsha! Basic patterns:
＊Subject + particle + verb plain form + modified noun
＊Subject + particle + object + particle + modified noun
Ex. a) 彼女が (S) 履いていた (V) 靴 (N)
= Kanojo ga haite ita kutsu
Ex. b) 彼が (S) 住んでいる (V) 街 (N)
= Kare ga sunde iru machi.
Ex. c) 友達が (S) 私に（O) 貸してくれた (V) 本 (N)
= Tomodachi ga watashi ni kashite kureta hon.
Ex. d) 僕が (S) 好きだった (V) 女の子 (N)
= Boku ga sukidatta onna no ko.
S = Subject
V = Verb
O = Object
N = Noun
Of course, it will get more complicated, but let’s see the basic patterns first.
マギーはおにぎりを作った
= Maggie wa onigiri wo tsukutta