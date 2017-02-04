「僕と、となりにいるパンダとどっちがかわいい？」

= Boku to tonari ni iru Panda to docchi ga kawaii?

= Who is cuter? Me or the Panda next to me?

Hi everyone!

Today’s guest teacher is my angel buddy, Sniff-Sensei from Greece.

Hi, I am Sniff! I volunteered to be a guest teacher here for my friend, Alexandra.

I am going to teach you how to modify a noun in Japanese.

You can make more complicated sentences with them.

In English you need relative pronouns such as “where”, “when”, “which”, “who”, and “that” that refer to nouns mentioned previously.

→noun + where / what / who / that / which + subject + verb

* the clause after where / what / who / that / which modifies a noun.

Ex. a) The shoes that she was wearing.

Ex. b) The city where my boyfriend lives.

Ex. c) The book which my friend lent me

Ex. d) The girl who I was in love with.

Here is a good news for you! You don’t need to say “where / when / which / who / that”..in Japanese.

However the word order is very different.

!shoshinsha! Basic patterns:

＊Subject + particle + verb plain form + modified noun

＊Subject + particle + object + particle + modified noun

Ex. a) 彼女が (S) 履いていた (V) 靴 (N)

= Kanojo ga haite ita kutsu

Ex. b) 彼が (S) 住んでいる (V) 街 (N)

= Kare ga sunde iru machi.

Ex. c) 友達が (S) 私に（O) 貸してくれた (V) 本 (N)

= Tomodachi ga watashi ni kashite kureta hon.

Ex. d) 僕が (S) 好きだった (V) 女の子 (N)

= Boku ga sukidatta onna no ko.

S = Subject

V = Verb

O = Object

N = Noun

Of course, it will get more complicated, but let’s see the basic patterns first.

* Maggie made a rice ball.

マギーはおにぎりを作った

= Maggie wa onigiri wo tsukutta

