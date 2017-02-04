Japanese Buildings that are Shaped Like the Things They Sell

Source: Spoon & Tamago The other day we stumbled upon a building in Osaka that was shaped like a dachshund. As it turns out, it was a warehouse and distribution center for the Japanese pet food company DoggyMan, which made sense; what you see is what you get. But it made us wonder: what other novelty architecture is there in Japan in which buildings are shaped like the things they sell? Unsurprisingly, there are quite a few. And thanks to our Twitter followers who pointed us in interesting directions. Read on for some of our favorites. images courtesy Nikken DoggyMan Kansai Logistics Center The aforementioned dachshund-shaped building was designed by Nikken and completed in 2011. It functions as DoggyMan’s warehouse and distribution center and is located in Osaka. It can be seen if you’re driving along the Hanshin Expressway No. 4 (Gmap). An outline along the roof lights up at night, allowing drivers to see the adorable shape even when its dark. image courtesy WPO blog Kirin Beer Factory (Nagoya) Located along the Tokaido Shinkansen Line (and viewable as you’re pulling out of Nagoya Station) is the Kirin Beer Factory. The tanks are immediately recognizable because they’re painted to look just like a tall glass of beer: golden brown on the bottom with white foam at the top. If you’re actually in Nagoya you can also schedule a free tour and tasting! (They even have a hip-looking …continue reading