“Mannnn! You Come Right Outtavah Comic Book!!”

Source: Loco in Yokohama Seven-year old me sat in a rat infested cat patrolled theatre with my brothers, eating stale popcorn and sipping watery sprite, watching Chinese men have their eyes ripped from the sockets by other Chinese guys and having the time of my short life! It was my first foray into the genre with the misnomer karate flicks (which would later be more accurately named Kung-Fu flicks). I fell for them instantly. The nineties would be Jet Li’s decade and the eighties Jackie Chan’s but the 70’s? Well, I must confess –keep in mind I was still a fledgling fan of a fledgling genre– I was torn between two martial artists, and mostly for racial reasons. Who should have been my obvious choice for martial artist that ruled the 70s? Bruce Lee, of course. But I was a race kid being trained and taught and prepared for a war that must be fought by race men and women so, in my eyes, Bruce had some serious competition for the crown coming from a source no more in his league than Muhammad Ali was in an alien who came to earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. I’m talking about the man who brought the orient to the hood, who could bring his feet and fist to a gunfight and bop away beneath a shower of his opponent’s blood and teeth, the undisputed world champion of taking shit from no one, the black power fists of fury, the shogun of soul, the sensei of sin, the monk of funk, the master of disaster, the man who kicked a hole in the great wall of china…y’all know who …continue reading