Shining light on the Pacific’s dark networks

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Anthea McCarthy-Jones, University of Canberra Over the past few decades, the operational arrangements of numerous organised crime groups operating in the Pacific have developed into sophisticated networks with shared objectives. The increasingly adaptive nature of these groups means that their illicit activities are no longer bound by discrete, local or traditional geographical locations. The December 2016 seizure by Australian Police and Australian Border Force officers of almost one tonne of cocaine is a recent example of criminal organisations utilising network structures to move vast quantities of illicit drugs across the Pacific. These crime groups operate as a ‘dark network’, or in some cases, as a series of ‘dark networks’ that draw on the resources and skills of a variety of criminal entities located in distinct geographical locations across the region. This network approach allows criminal groups participating in these types of activities to maximise their ability to move large consignments of illicit drugs with relative ease across great distances while simultaneously minimising the risk of detection. Dark networks maintain buffers between different actors in the network and are characterised by divisions of labour based on flexible arrangements between multiple groups. Each group is neither superior nor subordinate to another group in the network. The lack of hierarchical arrangements across each network makes it extremely problematic for law enforcement agencies to identify and combat these entrepreneurial criminal organisations. This in turn creates a multitude of challenges for Australian policymakers when deciding on the best course of action. What is clear is that over the past several years, Pacific Island nations have increasingly become transit-hubs for large shipments of illicit drugs, with many originating from Latin America. For example, the majority of cocaine entering Australia has been channelled through third countries in the Pacific, passing through hubs such as New Caledonia, Tonga, Vanuatu …continue reading