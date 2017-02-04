Source: Tokyo Cheapo Perfect for people who hate being told what to do; experience Tokyo with less planning and more adventuring: the Tokyo Explorer Itinerary.

|credit|

There’s a fine balance between spontaneity and planning when traveling the world… and especially in Tokyo. While you definitely need time to wander off down that alley or follow that group of people dressed as foxes, it sucks when you find out about something amazing you were 5 minutes away from, two weeks after your trip. We hate lifelong regret, so we have come up with a the perfect 3-day itinerary for people who need to go and explore. We’ve combined the top sights with the best neighborhoods and given you a few starting points—the rest is up to you! Day 1 of fun for th The post The Explorer’s Itinerary (For People Who Hate Itineraries) appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading