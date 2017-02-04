The New Japanese Etiquette

Source: Japanese Rule of 7 Even ten years ago, the world seemed bigger. Japan still had a bit of that “Oriental” mystique, and visitors to its shores sent reports home of an exotic land populated by simple, slightly daft people: “The Japanese are so polite!” (Actually, the folks who just gave you directions were Taiwanese tourists) “Japan’s so safe and clean.” (Lots of countries are. Okay, maybe not the U.S.) “The Japanese value harmony.” (Yeah, fear of authority will do that to people) And visitors asked quaint, naive questions about cultural practices, such as: “When and how should I bow?” (Not very often, and not very much) “How should I eat sushi?” (Insert it in your mouth and chew) “What’s a good gift for a Japanese host family?” (Buy a small, expensive cake from a Japanese department store, then take whatever horrible thing you carried from your home country and chuck it in the dumpster) Minding Your Manners in Japan Until now, I’d always maintained that visitors to Japan didn’t need some book on Japanese etiquette—oh my, you picked your nose with the wrong finger, how culturally insensitive—but instead could get by just observing others and using a modicum of common sense. Apparently I was wrong. I mean, well, Ken Seeroi’s never really wrong—simply overly magnanimous in this case. So that’s a good thing, right? Okay, let’s just say a bit mistaken, and leave it at that. Because right now, there’s a tsunami overwhelming Japan’s shores, washing away all those minor niceties and subtleties of social conduct like so many matchstick houses. And I doubt there’s a seawall high enough to stop it. The Unstoppable Wave of Screw Everybody Else So maybe a month ago, I was in CoCo Ichibanya spooning downing this massive breakfast of vegetable and grease curry. Nothing like a spice-level 4 to really chase away the blues. And by blues, I …continue reading