The Onsen Summit: What Happened When Putin met Abe?

Source: Gaijin Pot A lot was done to prepare for Putin’s visit to Japan in December 2015. Abe extended an invitation for him to come to his home city, and made an offer for the two of them to enjoy a night in an onsen – no questions asked. What became known globally as the “Onsen Summit,” was a meeting between Russia and Japan which had the potential for re-sparking economic and political cooperation between the two countries. Fun in the onsen The meeting came at a key moment for the two nations. With President Trump now sitting in the White House, and both Japan and Russia being mentioned in his foreign policy, future cooperation between them both could prove prosperous. For Japan, Russia is a potential ally in Asia that could help to contain the rise and influence of China, whereas, for Russia, Japan has the prospect of being a new friend in the East. However, the meeting was doomed from the beginning, as both wanted something different from it. Peace Treaties & Island Disputes In the dying days of World War II, four islands that sit just north of Hokkaido, that also sound like they’re the names of new Pokémon, were occupied by the then Soviet Union: Etorufu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and Habomai. Once diplomatic relations were restored between the two countries, an agreement in 1956 was signed which stated that the islands of Shikotan and Habomai would be returned to Japan once a peace agreement was finally signed. One of the primary focuses of the meeting was to try and address the peace agreement. However, this creates its own set of complications that not even a relaxing time in an onsen can fix. Putin has argued that there is no territorial dispute and that it is only Japan that sees the territory as disputed. [1] Unfortunately for Japan, the …continue reading