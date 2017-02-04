Will same-sex partnerships in Japan go national?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Yasuo Takao, Curtin University While the public in some countries — such as the United States — are split over the issue of homosexuality, Japan’s conservative values dominate the conversation. The values reflected in public opinion are not divisive enough to signal to national policy makers and interest groups that traditional tolerance needs to progress to legal recognition. The distribution of citizens’ values still advantage the ruling conservative party and the national government is very reluctant to manage a new redistribution of social values. The Keikan (sodomy) Code of 1872 is the only anti-homosexual statute Japan has had in its history. It was revoked shortly after by the 1880 Penal Code and today, Japan’s legal system largely ignores sexual minority issues, while not explicitly criminalising homosexuality. As same-sex marriage is neither legalised nor prohibited at a national level, it has left urban governments with the opportunity to make their own decisions at the local level and ensure the enhancement of the community’s diverse lifestyles. Policymaking about LGBT rights has become rather localised in Japan. Shibuya Ward in Tokyo led this change by adopting an ordinance-based same-sex partnership policy in March 2015. The local government sought to meet the needs of community diversity in an autonomous policy process with little interference from the national government. Generally speaking, local governments can pragmatically deal with policy problems in the immediate area. Some local actors, such as Shibuya Ward, have been able to identify this policy opportunity and adapt it to meet their locally specific needs without superseding the hierarchy of central–local government relations. When taking the initiative for same-sex partnership, the policymakers of Shibuya took advantage of an ordinance-based legislative right given to local authorities. The enactment of the ordinance constrains the national government’s control over local discretion as long as the local enactment is …continue reading