Japan News This Week 5 February 2017

|
今週の日本
Jim Mattis Says U.S. Is ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ With Japan
Thai official resigns after stealing paintings in Japan
Islands on the frontline of a new global flashpoint: China v Japan
Labor chief blasts 100-hour OT limit as impossibly high at work reform panel
“Japan is Great”
Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog
Statistics
Like all Japanese cities, Kyoto is plagued by huge numbers of abandoned houses. By ward, here are the percentage of residences that are empty – and in many cases dangerously dilapidated.
Higashiyama Ward: 22.5%
Source: Asahi Shinbun, 1 February 2017, page 23.