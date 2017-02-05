Japan News This Week 5 February 2017

今週の日本

Statistics

Like all Japanese cities, Kyoto is plagued by huge numbers of abandoned houses. By ward, here are the percentage of residences that are empty – and in many cases dangerously dilapidated.

Higashiyama Ward: 22.5%

Minami Ward: 16.3%

Fushimi Ward: 14.8%

Kita Ward: 14.6%

Shimogyo Ward: 14.6%

Source: Asahi Shinbun, 1 February 2017, page 23.

