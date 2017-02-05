Managing Asia’s security threats in the Trump era

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Michael D. Swaine, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace During the US presidential campaign and since Donald Trump’s election victory, the president and a variety of pro-Trump advisers and supporters have made several highly unconventional and controversial remarks about China, the US position in Asia and the United States’ allies. These have ranged from scepticism regarding the value of Washington’s alliances with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, to supposed commitments to implement trade tariffs against China. It is unclear at this point to what extent (if at all) the Trump administration will attempt to act on these views. Few of them have been explained in any detail, or with reference to the actual strengths and limitations confronting the US in Asia now or in the future. Perhaps most importantly, none of them has included serious discussions of the likely consequences of taking this or that specific action, based on known facts and reliable information. At the broadest level, the increasingly critical economic importance for the United States of the Asia Pacific region as a market, investment destination and source of capital and technology provides the rationale for a continued strong, active US security presence. The purpose of that presence should be to maximise the conditions for long term, beneficial Asian economic growth; to prevent the emergence of a hostile force that could use Asia’s strengths to threaten the US; to keep open highly beneficial trans-Asian trade, investment and technology routes to other regions; and to support the security and prosperity of regional friends and allies. These key priorities are made even more important by the fact that East Asia houses the most highly populated, rapidly developing state in the world: China. Given its size, location, growing impact on the region and the world, and in some ways problematic stance toward the three security challenges …continue reading