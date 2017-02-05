The New rules at Immigration

Source: city-cost.com The immigration Office announces its new rules starting March 2017. All immigrants applying for permanent residency who just stayed here for just one year could make it possible to receive permanent residency. If you earned 80 points of scorecard immigration point system. And for those who earned less than 80 points , 3 years is allowed for them to stay in japan.The Japans Ministry of justice change its ruling hoping to attract and keep more highly skilled workers overseas. Before all immigrant become eligible for permanent residency after living in japan for ten years. However in 2012 the ministry introduced a point based system to shorten the wait of the highly skilled applicants in three categories: Advanced academic research activities , advanced specialized activities and business management activities. Applicants in these categories who scored sufficient points by the system rubric were eligible for permanent resident visa after five years.Under the new law the point system is loosely broken into categories such as academic background, career achievements, salary , age and special achievements. For the doctorate will get you 30 points and 20 points for masters degree holder. And for the business man who earned 30 million a year will get 50 points.This is really a big help for all of us gaijin who wants to settle down here in japan. I L O V E J A P A N !! …continue reading