This Spring, Run For Tohoku’s Reconstruction

Source: savvytokyo.com Spring is all about starting fresh and motivated; become inspired by others and feeling good in your own skin. The annual Tohoku Food Marathon and Festival, held from March 18 through March 20 in Tome city in Miyagi Prefecture, is a great opportunity to do all of the above, while contributing to a good clause: the reconstruction of the quake-hit Tohoku region in northern Japan. To help you secure a spot at the event, as well as introduce you to the Tohoku area, the ANZCCJ, Australian Embassy Tokyo and Club Australia are organizing a two-day volunteer weekend trip to Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture from March 18 to March 19. Tour participants will also be guided around towns in Minamisanriku that were most severely affected by the tsunami in 2011, as well as have the chance to hear directly from survivors about their experience during the disasters. The basic cost for the tour includes accommodation, dinner on the first day, breakfast on the second, the guided town tour, and bus to and from Kurikoma Kogen Station while in Tohoku. You will, however, need to secure your own bullet train tickets from Tokyo to Kurikoma Kogen. The Tohoku marathon is a wonderful opportunity to try something new and explore the region. Officially supported by the world-famous Medoc Marathon in France, the event’s main purpose is to bring people to the Tohoku region to assist with its economic recovery. The event is a great fun for all and there will be something for everyone: a full and half marathon for those seeking the challenge, to a 5km fun …continue reading