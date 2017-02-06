2017 Top Jobs In Japan Week 6

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Sales Assistant (Spanish) English: Conversational

Japanese: Conversational

Spanish: Native level

¥180,000 / Month

Must currently reside in Japan Be Forward, a Japanese car exporter based in Chofu, Tokyo, is currently looking for multilingual sales staff interested in dealing with overseas customers. Candidates must possess a good working ethic and basic computer skills. Sales experience in Spanish is preferable but not essential. Apply English Translator of Manga (Freelance） English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan A Japanese to English translator is wanted for a manga series. You must have knowledge about Japanese subcultures and good time management skills. People with photoshop editing experience or game/movie/literature translation experience are welcome to apply. Apply Head of Sales Japanese: Native level

English: Fluent

¥8.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

Must currently reside in Japan STH Japan is the local Japanese office of STH Group, the official supplier of hospitality to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. They are currently setting up a local office here in Tokyo and are looking to fill the role of head of sales. Candidates must have at least 5-years sales experience. Apply Full-time Pre-K and Kindergarten Teachers English: Native level

Japanese: Basic

Early Childhood Education Certificate or equivalent

Minimum of 2-years experience as full-time room teacher

¥250,000 / Month

Commitment of 1 year at least

Visa sponsorship available Clio International Pre School is hiring full time teachers for immediate start within its schools. The positions are for different subjects such as math, science, music, reading and writing in levels …continue reading